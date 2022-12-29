Hoover Public Library plans 2nd Kindness Summit to connect volunteers with nonprofits

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library People visit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama table to learn about volunteer opportunities at the 2022 Kindness Summit at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, in February 2022.

The Hoover Public Library is planning its second Kindness Summit to give people a chance to learn about volunteer opportunities in the community and is calling on nonprofits to sign up for the event.

This year’s Kindness Summit is set for Friday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. on the theater level of the library. People will have a chance to visit each nonprofit’s table and learn more about what the organization does and ways in which they can help as volunteers.

The idea is to help people who want to volunteer their time find the best place for them to plug in and make a difference while at the same time helping nonprofits recruit the help they need to serve their constituencies.

Last year, about 75 members of the public attended the event in person, and another 27 people attended a live virtual presentation online, said Shannon Haddock, a program specialist at the library.

As of Dec. 29, seven nonprofits had committed to be part of the 2023 Kindness Summit, including the Literacy Council of Central Alabama, Salvation Army, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Special Equestrians and Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue.

But Haddock said she expects to end up with more nonprofits than last year, when 12 were present. Others that participated last year included The Bell Center (which serves infants and toddlers with developmental delays), The Exceptional Foundation (which serves children and adults with intellectual disabilities, Cahaba Riverkeeper, United Ability (which serves people with disabilities), American Red Cross, Grace Klein (which provides food and other services) and JustServe (which connects volunteers with nonprofits).

The library asks that any nonprofit that relies on volunteers and wants to participate in the Kindness Summit reply by mid-to-late January for planning purposes. Interested organizations can contact Haddock at Shannon.haddock@hooverlibrary.org or 205-444-7820.