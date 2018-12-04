Hoover postpones public hearing for comprehensive plan second time

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Hoover annexation value 10-4-18 This map shows the annexation value of land near the city of Hoover, Alabama, as outlined in the city's proposed comprehensive plan. The city limits are in medium blue. Land with high annexation value is in dark blue, while land with medium annexation value is in purple and land with low annexation value is in pink. Other municipalities are shown in gray.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission has for a second time postponed a public hearing on a proposed comprehensive plan for the city.

The hearing originally was to be held on Nov. 8, but was postponed until this Thursday, Dec. 6, due to a conflict with the Salute to Veterans Ball at the Finley Center.

Now, it is being rescheduled until Jan. 10. City Planner Mac Martin Jr. said the planning commission chairman asked him to reschedule the hearing because the planning commission has no cases to address this month.

That also means the planning commission will not have its regular monthly action meeting on Monday, Dec. 10.

The public hearing on the comprehensive plan will be at 5 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal Center.

The proposed comprehensive plan includes a shift in the city’s strategy toward growth and identifies numerous areas for significant redevelopment, including the Riverchase Galleria, Meadowbrook Corporate Park and areas along U.S. 31 and Lorna Road. Read a summary of the comprehensive plan here, and go to futurehoover.com to see the full 188-page plan.

Martin said he does not expect the planning commission to vote on the comprehensive plan at the Jan. 10 public hearing.

“We want to make sure we take into consideration any and all comments that are given and that we have plenty of time to address those in the draft,” he said.

The planning commission will make any changes it wants to the comprehensive plan before taking a vote and passing it on to the Hoover City Council for final consideration, Martin said.