Hoover police, Riverchase Galleria beef up security measures

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson 200530_Hoover_ProtestsEN01 copy 2 Hoover police vehicles block an entrance to the Riverchase Galleria on Saturday, May 30, 2020, as protests took place in the city following the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Hoover Police Department and the Riverchase Galleria announced they are beefing up security measures in light of fatal shootings at the mall in recent years.

Brookfield Properties, the owner of the mall, has added specially trained gun-detection dogs, more security patrols in the parking decks and new equipment to improve instant communications between mall security and Hoover police.

Meanwhile, the Hoover Police Department has increased the number of officers assigned to routine patrol inside the mall, expanded the hours of those patrols, reactivated a substation at the mall and based a patrol group there, city officials announced in a written statement.

The city and Brookfield Properties also are jointly exploring advanced preventive technology for security at large facilities and adding more security features to the parking decks to enhance safety for mall shoppers and people who visit or work in The Galleries at 3000 Riverchase office tower.

On Monday, the Hoover City Council will consider a request from the mayor to fill seven vacant positions in the Police Department — three full-time jobs and four part-time jobs. That would bring the Police Department up to full strength, Mayor Frank Brocato said.

The Hoover City Council on March 16 implemented a hiring freeze due to an expected drop in revenues associated with the COVID-19 outbreak and required the mayor to bring any hiring requests to the council for approval, including filling any vacancies.

Even though public safety has been a priority for city officials, the Police Department was able to hold off on filling some vacancies by utilizing school resource officers who have not been needed in the schools due to the absence of students this spring and summer, Brocato said.

But with school scheduled to start back Aug. 20, the school resource officers will need to get back into the schools, and those vacancies will need to be filled, the mayor said.

Council President Gene Smith said he is still concerned about the financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and would not want to get into a situation where the city hires new people and then has to let them go due to revenue shortfalls.

City Administrator Allan Rice said he does not anticipate the city having to do any reductions in force either this fiscal year or fiscal 2021.

City officials said they also continue to explore additional ways to increase the Police Department’s permanent presence at the Riverchase Galleria.

Also, Brookfield Properties months ago upgraded the security camera system in the mall’s common areas. That was in place prior to the July 3 shooting that took the life of 8-year-old Royta Giles, officials said.

“People expect to come to the Galleria and have a safe, fun family experience, and we will provide that type of environment,” Brocato said in a written statement. “Riverchase Galleria is a critical part of our local economy. In partnership with Brookfield Properties, we are making the Galleria a safe place to shop and enjoy time with family and friends.”