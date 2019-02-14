Hoover police: No charges in Feb. 7 homicide at apartment complex

× Expand (Photo by Hoover Police Department) Hoover police.jpg

Hoover police said today that no charges are being filed in the Feb. 7 fatal shooting that took place at the Nine90 Wisteria Apartments off Rocky Ridge Road.

Detectives have gathered evidence, interviewed witnesses and examined autopsy results, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office has elected not to issue warrants against the shooter at this time, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

The incident occurred at 2:44 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, in the parking lot of the 1300 building at the apartment complex, police said. Two men got into an argument, when, one of the men, 29-year-old Keith Terrell Cooperwood, walked to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun, Czeskleba said.

Cooperwood approached the other man again, the altercation continued, and Cooperwood was shot, police said. Cooperwood was pronounced dead by Hoover paramedics at 3:02 p.m.

The shooter left the scene but later turned himself into police. He was released pending the conclusion of the investigation.