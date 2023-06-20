Hoover police named champions in 2023 Boots and Badges blood drive

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive pitted the Hoover Fire Department against the Hoover Police Department against each other in a competition to see who could bring in the most donors.

For the third time in a row, the Hoover Police Department defeated the Hoover Fire Department in a blood donation battle Tuesday, but the Fire Department keeps getting closer.

Sixty-eight people showed up in honor of the Police Department to give blood in a Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, compared to 55 donors on behalf of the Fire Department, American Red Cross Manager Jojo Burnett said.

The 13-person margin was the closest the Fire Department has come to beating the police in the past three tries. In 2018, Hoover police had 67 donors, and the Fire Department had 36 — a gap of 31 people. In 2019, police won 99-82 — a 17-person gap.

There was no Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive in 2020, 2021 or 2022.

Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley said he thinks the Police Department probably had more donors because firefighters were advised not to give while on duty because blood donors are not supposed to do strenuous work after giving blood.

The Police Department doesn’t have to worry about that because “all they have to do is eat doughnuts and drink coffee,” Bentley said with a grin.

Burnett said the blood drive went well. She had been hoping to get 150 donors in all but was pleased with the 123 who showed up and the 121 pints of blood that were the end result. Some people who came weren’t actually able to give.

Summertime frequently is a critical time for blood donations because people tend to travel more and are less available to make donations, Burnett said.

People who came to donate Tuesday were able to receive a Hoover Boots and Badges T-shirt and $10 gift card to the merchant of their choice, as well as be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package, Burnett said.

To find another American Red Cross blood drive, visit the organization's donation website. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers also has blood drives coming up in Hoover soon. Find one here.