Hoover police look for man who robbed Regions Bank on US 31

× Expand Bank surveillance photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Regions Bank robbery suspect 10-22-18 Hoover police say this man robbed the Regions Bank at 1592 Montgomery Highway in Hoover, Alabama, of an undetermined amount of money at 11:18 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

Hoover police are searching for a man whom they say robbed the Regions Bank on U.S. 31 in Hoover Monday morning.

The man presented a note to the teller, demanding money, and implied he had a gun, though no gun was observed, Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said in a news release. He took an undetermined amount of cash at 11:18 a.m. and was last seen walking southbound on U.S. 31 from the bank at 1592 Montgomery Highway, Rector said.

Police say the suspect is white and appears to be between 5 foot 5 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall, possibly in his 50s with gray hair and a medium build. He was wearing a white or light gray Under Armour T-shirt and jeans.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery or the man in the surveillance photo to call Lt. Keith Czeskleba at 205-739-6795. Tipsters who wish remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.