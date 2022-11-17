Hoover police issue heavy traffic warning for Friday night at Met

× Expand Map from Hoover Police Department

The Hoover Police Department has issued a warning that heavy traffic is expected at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex Friday night due to two events happening simultaneously.

The Hoover High Bucs football team takes on the Thompson Warriors at 7 p.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in the AHSAA Class 7A semifinals, while the Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. next door at the Finley Center.

Also, three miles away, the Riverchase Galleria is having its Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m., including a performance by the Birmingham Children's Theatre.

Additional Hoover police officers will be on duty in the Trace Crossings area beginning at 3 p.m. to assist with traffic and provide extra security at the stadium, the Police Department said.

Traffic in the area will be continuously monitored with officers stationed at nearby intersections, and electronic signs will be utilized to inform motorists the best route to their intended destination, the department said.

Police also are offering tips in an effort to help traffic flow more smoothly: