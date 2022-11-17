Hoover police issue heavy traffic warning for Friday night at Met

Map from Hoover Police Department
The Hoover Police Department has issued a warning that heavy traffic is expected at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex Friday night due to two events happening simultaneously.
The Hoover High Bucs football team takes on the Thompson Warriors at 7 p.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in the AHSAA Class 7A semifinals, while the Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. next door at the Finley Center.
Also, three miles away, the Riverchase Galleria is having its Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m., including a performance by the Birmingham Children's Theatre.
Additional Hoover police officers will be on duty in the Trace Crossings area beginning at 3 p.m. to assist with traffic and provide extra security at the stadium, the Police Department said.
Traffic in the area will be continuously monitored with officers stationed at nearby intersections, and electronic signs will be utilized to inform motorists the best route to their intended destination, the department said.
Police also are offering tips in an effort to help traffic flow more smoothly:
- Because both events are expecting heavy attendance, plan to arrive early. Although officers will be working intersections, heavy traffic will be unavoidable, so give yourself plenty of time.
- Pay attention to the electronic signs. The signs will display messages indicating the best lane to use to reach your desired destination. Those heading to the Market Noel should use the right lane on Stadium Trace Parkway. Football traffic should use the left lane. Normal residential traffic should use the right lane.
- Parents dropping off their child for football should utilize Champions Way to access the lower Met parking lot, from Learning Lane through Trace Crossings Elementary School’s access road.
- Carpool.
- When your event has ended, be patient as you exit the Hoover Met Complex. Officers will be working to assist traffic movement, but traffic will be heavy.
- Stay tuned to the Hoover Police Department’s social media outlets for updated information.