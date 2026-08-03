Hoover Police host free back-to-school movie night at the Met

× Expand Image courtesy of the city of Hoover

The Hoover Police Department and the city of Hoover will host a free Back to School Movie Night on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Gates open at 7 p.m., with a screening of Disney's "Zootopia 2" beginning at 8 p.m. Families are invited to bring blankets and watch the movie from the outfield grass. Chairs will not be permitted.

The evening will include free hot dogs, popcorn and family-friendly activities, along with a Kid Zone, small giveaways for Hoover elementary school students and an opportunity to explore Hoover Police vehicles.

The event also gives families a chance to meet their child's School Resource Officer before the start of the school year.

Admission is free. All children must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. Drop-offs will not be permitted, and children will not be admitted without an adult.