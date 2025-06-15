Hoover police, fire departments face off in 2025 Boots vs. Badges blood drive

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson American Red Cross employee Monica Cole helps Hoover police Lt. Wayne Weems and Sgt. Jerry Edwards with their blood donations at the 2024 Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The Hoover police and fire departments are at it again, facing off to see which department can get the most supporters to a blood drive at Hoover City Hall this Wednesday, June 18.

The Boots vs. Badges blood drive for the American Red Cross is scheduled to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the community room on the third floor of City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane.

Everyone who donates blood will receive a Hoover Boots vs. Badges T-shirt (while supplies last), pizza, doughnuts and a $15 Amazon e-gift card. They’ll also have a chance to cast a vote for their favorite department — police or fire, and the department that wins gets bragging rights for a year and a trophy.

Last year, the Fire Department won for the first time, with 71 people showing up to give blood on behalf of the Fire Department and 59 showing up to give for the Police Department. The Police Department won in 2018, 2019 and 2023. There was no Boots vs. Badges blood drive in 2020, 2021 or 2022.

Because some people weren’t actually able to give for various reasons, the total units of blood collected last year was 125, and both departments are hoping they can bring in enough people to surpass that amount this year.

People are encouraged to expedite the donation process by making an appointment before they arrive, but walk-ins also are welcome. Register in advance here.