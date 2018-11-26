Hoover, police extend sympathy to family of man police shot at Galleria

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police insignia This insignia decorates the wall at the administrative offices of the Hoover Police Department at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama.

The city of Hoover and Hoover Police Department today issued a statement extending sympathy to the family of the 21-year-old Hueytown man shot and killed by a Hoover police officer Thanksgiving night at the Riverchase Galleria in response to a shooting there.

“The loss of human life is a tragedy under any circumstances,” the statement from the city and Police Department said. “Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are extended to the families of those affected by the traumatic events surrounding the officer-involved shooting last Thursday evening, Nov. 22, 2018. We extend sympathy to the family of Emantic J. Bradford of Hueytown, who was shot and killed during Hoover police efforts to secure the scene in the seconds following the original altercation and shooting.

“Mr. Bradford had a gun in his hand as police officers responded to the active shooter situation between mall patrons,” police said. This “instantly heightened the sense of threat to approaching police officers responding to the chaotic scene.”

Further details about any interaction between the police officer and Bradford have not been released.

“We all want answers, and we believe that with patience and focus, the truth will be firmly established,” the statement from the city and police said.

Ben Crump, an attorney representing Bradford’s family, on Sunday held a press conference, calling for a public apology from the city and Police Department and demanding that investigators release all video pertaining to the incident.

The city and Police Department's statement today said body camera video and other available video were immediately turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has since turned the investigation over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation due to a potential conflict. A relative of the newly-elected Jefferson County sheriff is a witness in the case.

The city of Hoover and Police Department's statement said release of any video would be done as ALEA deems appropriate.

ALEA today issued a statement saying that the State Bureau of Investigation does not release information related to ongoing investigations. Once the SBI completes its investigation, the file on the case will be turned over in its entirety to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, the statement said.

The city of Hoover and Hoover Police Department’s statement said “we want everyone who lives in, works in, works for, or visits Hoover to know that we are a city that puts safety and respect in the highest regard for all citizens. We will be transparent throughout the course of this investigation.”

The city and Police Department said they will provide weekly updates to news media each Monday by 10:30 a.m.

“We hope this helps keep the media and the public informed of what we know and are able to share without jeopardizing the investigation,” the statement said. “We will also keep the public informed of any developments through our website and the social media pages belonging to the city and to the Police Department. Should significant developments occur prior to any given regular Monday update, we will provide that news as soon as we can.”

City officials said their thoughts also are with the family of the 18-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds in the altercation between mall patrons, as well as the family of the 12-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander wounded by gunfire in the initial shooting.

“These are just some of the many lives that were immediately impacted by an event so unnecessary on what should have been a peaceful Thanksgiving evening,” the city’s statement said. “We continue to support ALEA in its investigation of last Thursday’s tragic events, including pursuing the initial shooter who still remains at large. We have certain information about this individual and ask the public to provide ALEA with any available details that may hasten an arrest.”

ALEA is asking anyone with information about the shootings at the Galleria to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or share tips online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=646&C=202020.

Meanwhile, the Hoover City Council has called a special meeting for 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday to call an executive session to discuss pending or threatened litigation.

Crump, the attorney for Bradford’s family, on Sunday said the family would pursue every legal avenue available to get accountability for the person who killed Bradford.

Family members are upset not only that Bradford was killed, but also that police initially labeled him as the person who shot the 18-year-old in the mall. Police made those initial comments in a press conference just a couple of hours after the incident happened but the next day said those statements were found to be incorrect after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had interviewed more witnesses and examined key pieces of evidence.

Police on Friday night said that, while “Bradford may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim.”

The police shooting of Bradford sparked protests at the Riverchase Galleria on Saturday. People reportedly walked through the mall, chanting and holding signs that criticized police and urged people not to shop at the mall.

This article was updated at 3:34 p.m. with a clarification and additional statement from the Hoover Police Department, stating that Emantic Bradford Jr. had a gun in his hand as police officers responded to the active shooter situation between mall patrons and that police also want answers and are confident the truth about the incident will come out with patience and focus.