Hoover Police Department fires officer for Facebook post on Atlanta protester

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police 2-1-19 These Hoover Police Department badge insignias decorate the doors to the police administrative offices at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Police Department has fired an officer over a comment he made on a Facebook post involving an armed protester in Atlanta.

The officer, Ryan Snow, posted a picture of the armed protester as if he were in the crosshairs of a rifle scope.

The post was in response to an Atlanta TV station’s report about armed protesters setting up roadblocks near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer on June 12.

The online version of the article by WSB-TV had a headline that said “Armed protesters remain at Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed. So what’s next?”

Snow’s response was to show a photo one of those armed protesters in the crosshairs of a rifle scope, plus the words: “Exhale. Feel. Pause. Press steadily. That’s what’s next.”

Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis became aware of Snow’s Facebook post Wednesday and immediately began an investigation, Mayor Frank Brocato said. In accordance with the city’s personnel policies and the policies of the Police Department, the officer was placed on administrative leave, had 48 hours to respond and after doing so on Friday was fired, Brocato said.

“The Police Department acted swiftly on the information they had,” Brocato said. “I think our actions show we will not tolerate this type of conduct in our city.”

Efforts to reach Hoover police officials for comment were unsuccessful.

The mayor said this incident does not change his opinion of the Hoover Police Department or the city of Hoover.

“I think we have a very professional department. This was an outlier, and we dealt with it,” Brocato said. “We will continue to listen and do everything we can to make sure everyone in our city feels safe and welcome at all times.”

In a written statement, the mayor also said the “Hoover Police Department is comprised of outstanding men and women who work every hour of every day to protect and serve our city. We cannot and will not tolerate any action that diminishes the humanity of other people or that misrepresents who our outstanding police officers truly are. The city of Hoover is a place that respects the dignity and provides for the safety of all people.”

The mayor said he became aware of the officer’s Facebook post on Wednesday, discussed the matter with the chief and supports the chief’s decision to fire Snow.