Hoover police arrest about 25 protesters Sunday (with video & photo gallery)

While rioters did serious damage to buildings in downtown Birmingham and assaulted news reporters Sunday night, protests in Hoover earlier Sunday were mild in comparison.

But up to 400 protesters did convene along U.S. 31 next to the Hoover Public Library for more than six hours Sunday afternoon and night.

The protesters arrived at the library about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and started walking north along U.S. 31, city officials said.

Hoover police did not allow them to cross Municipal Drive and made several arrests as they directed the protesters to stay off the road, City Administrator Allan Rice said. The protesters stayed at the corner of U.S. 31 and Municipal Drive until about 9:45 p.m., when they dispersed.

In the beginning, there were only about 100 protesters, Rice said. But the crowd grew to about 400 protesters at its peak. There were more than 100 law enforcement officers in the immediate vicinity, including Hoover and Vestavia Hills police and Shelby County sheriff’s deputies. The Hoover Police Department’s tactical team wore military-style uniforms.

Most of the officers were lined up and spread out along Municipal Drive and in a turn lane on U.S. 31 to keep the protesters out of the road.

Rice said Hoover authorities want to protect people’s right to protest but will not allow unscheduled marches on roadways in the city. “That’s just incredibly hazardous,” he said. No request was made for permission to march, he said.

Throughout the day Sunday, Hoover police made an estimated 25 arrests, Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said. Rector did not have details on each one Sunday night but said most of the arrests likely were related to disorderly conduct when protesters refused to stay off the road. Others were arrested for throwing items at police, and some likely will face a resisting arrest charge as well, he said.

Some protesters hurled plastic water bottles with water in them at police at various times throughout the protest, but especially as officers were making arrests. One officer had minor injuries to his face as a protester was resisting arrest and was checked out at a hospital emergency room and released, Rector said. There were no reported injuries of protesters or bystanders, he said.

Throughout the afternoon and night, the protesters in Hoover chanted sayings and repeatedly cursed and taunted the law enforcement officers. Some of the chants included sayings such as “No justice, no peace,” “no racist police,” “black lives matter,” get your knee off my neck,” “I can’t breathe” and “this is what democracy looks like.” Vulgar language was plentiful.

Protesters also repeatedly asked the law enforcement officers to take a knee to show solidarity for their cause, but law enforcement officers did not. Numerous people drove by the protest in vehicles, honking their horns, prompting cheers from the protesters.

Austin Gibbs, a 25-year-old white protester from the Clay community in east Jefferson County, said he came to the protest because he continues to see signs of tyranny by police officers and politicians.

“They’re doing the same things they’ve been doing for 150 years,” he said. “We can’t have it to be like that anymore.”

They run roughshod over people of color and treat people like second-class citizens, and no one holds them accountable, Gibbs said. The wealthier people also horde money, goods and services, he said.

“The people here have more than they need in Hoover and Mountain Brook,” Gibbs said. Meanwhile, people in places such as Ensley and Forestdale have a hard time keeping a grocery store open, he said.

When asked what the protesters are hoping to accomplish in Hoover, Gibbs said the idea is to “ruin” Hoover’s community by making it uncomfortable for people to come to the city.

Other protesters on Friday night said they’re tired of police treating minorities unfairly without repercussion, not just in Hoover, but in communities across America.

The biggest trigger for the current wave of protests sweeping the country was when a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the neck of a 46-year-old black man for more than eight minutes as police detained him on the ground on Monday, May 25. The man, George Floyd, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, appeared in a video to go unconscious and later died.

Four police officers who responded to the call were fired, and the officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Meanwhile, the case has sparked protests, rioting and looting in dozens of cities across the country. After a peaceful protest in Birmingham Sunday afternoon, chaos broke out in downtown Birmingham late Sunday night, with rioters smashing windows, vandalizing buildings and assaulting at least two news reporters.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a video on Twitter, saying people have a right to be angry and to demand better policing.

However, “you don’t have the right to walk around busting windows, setting things on fire, damaging people’s property, looting, taking things that don’t belong to you,” Woodfin said. “That makes you a hijacker of a peaceful rally. That makes you a hijacker of peaceful protesters, and those types of people aren’t welcome in the city of Birmingham.

“I’m appalled by what I’ve seen tonight,” Woodfin said. “I’m very angry. … None of our community deserves this. We support peaceful protests. We do not support what has happened here. It’s unacceptable. Stop destroying your own community. Stop destroying our community. We deserve better.”