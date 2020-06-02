Hoover police arrest 14 protesters who refused to obey city's new 7 p.m. curfew

×

Hoover police tonight arrested 14 protesters who gathered on the grassy area along U.S. 31 at Hoover City and refused to obey the city's new 7 p.m. curfew.

There had been at least 90 protesters there shortly before, but the others obeyed police warnings and left shortly before 7 p.m. There were about 50 Hoover police officers at the scene, and the protesters did not resist arrest when officers approached them.

They were loaded onto a vehilce without incident.

The protesters claim police in America have a pattern of treating minorities unfairly.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato enacted the curfew, which is in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., on Monday, saying he felt it necessary to protect Hoover residents, visitors and businesses from harm and losses following civil unrest and destruction that occurred on Saturday and Sunday nights,

Brocato said people in Hoover are shocked and saddened at the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week and the manner in which it occurred, and the implications of that has had far-reaching impacts on cities throughout the country.

The mayor said he wants to seek justice and bring peace and safety to all citizens, regardless of their race, creed or national origin, and he stands in full support of citizens who want to express their First Amendment right to peacefully demonstrate and protest.

However, city officials must protect individuals and businesses from “senseless destruction by criminal mob actions.”

Birmingham experienced significant rioting and vandalism in its downtown area Sunday night, and at least two news reporters were assaulted.

Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis said that while most of the protesting that has occurred in Hoover in the past few days has been peaceful, there have been some issues.

Police had bottles of water, bottles of urine and eggs thrown at them during protests, and one police officer was injured in one of the protests, Derzis said. Two retail stores — the Jared jewelry store and Von Maur department store on the Riverchase Galleria campus— had glass doors and/or windows smashed Saturday night.

The civil unrest threatens the life, safety, health, welfare and property of people in the city of Hoover, Brocato said.