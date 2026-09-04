Hoover Planning Commission to consider 8 new residential lots in Inverness

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Acton Development Corp. is seeking permission to develop eight residential lots off Inverness Point Drive in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday is scheduled to consider preliminary plans for eight new residential lots on Inverness Point Drive.

The 35.6-acre property is owned by Acton Development Corp. and is zoned as an E-2 single-family estate district. Four of the lots would abut the Cahaba River, according to plans submitted to the city of Hoover.

In other business Tuesday, the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider:

Plans for a community center at 900 Concourse Parkway in the Riverchase Office Park

Creating four lots on property zoned as “planned industrial” in Trace Crossings at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Flemming Parkway. The lots would have access to Mineral Trace.

Preliminary plans for 91 residential lots and one common area in Phase 4D of the Everlee community off Alabama 150

A request to combine three single-family residential lots into one lot at 1853 Wisterwood Drive in the Green Valley community

A request to combine four lots at 2136 Kent Way and a vacated alleyway into one lot for residential use in the Shades Mountain community

A request to combine three lots into two lots on Blackridge Circle for single-family residential use

A request to pre-zone property at 1526 Kestwick Drive off Chapel Road to an E-2 single-family estate district

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission has a work session scheduled at 5:30 p.m. and an action meeting at 6 p.m. at Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane.

The Hoover school board also is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with public hearings on its proposed 2027 budget at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and an action meeting at 5:30 p.m. The meetings are at the Farr Administration Building at 2810 Metropolitan Way.