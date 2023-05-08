Hoover planning commission OKs plans for 233 homesites in The Preserve, Blackridge

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The 15th phase of The Preserve subdivision in Hoover, Alabama, contains 75 homesites.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night approved final plans for 179 new residential lots in The Preserve and Blackridge subdivisions and preliminary plans for another 54 residential lots in Blackridge.

All the new residential lots are part of the master plans for the two communities approved years ago. The approvals Monday night are steps toward actual construction of homes.

Of the 179 homesites given final approval, 75 of them are in the 15th phase of The Preserve, while 59 of them are in the second phase of The Foothills at Blackridge, and 45 are in the eighth phase of Blackridge South.

The 15th phase of The Preserve, which is being developed by U.S. Steel, contains a variety of lot sizes ranging from 6,000 square feet to about 20,000 square feet, said Mark Clark of Schoel Engineering, which is handling the engineering work for U.S. Steel. Some of them are townhomes, he said.

The homesites in the second phase of The Foothills at Blackridge range from 11,250 square feet to 13,500 square feet, while the homesites in the eighth and 10th phases of Blackridge South are about 8,125 square feet, said Bob Easley of Alabama Engineering, working on behalf of Clayton Properties Trust and Signature Homes, the developers of those phases. The exception is one much larger estate lot in the 10th phase.

In other business Monday night, the zoning board: