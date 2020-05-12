Hoover planning board OKs 1st phase of Smith Farm community in Bluff Park

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Smith Farm Phase 1 5-11-20 The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night approved preliminary plans for 23 houses in the first phase of a new residential subdivision on part of the former Smith dairy farm property in Bluff Park.

Developer Lance Kitchens in March was unsuccessful in trying to get the Hoover City Council to rezone 5.7 acres of his 26.4-acre property to allow him to build 47 new homes in addition to one already there.

So now Kitchens is proceeding with plans to build under the current zoning, which includes a mix of R-1 residential zoning (minimum 15,000-square-foot lots), agricultural zoning and E-2 estate zoning (minimum 20,000-square-foot lots).

Kitchens on Monday night was successful in getting the planning commission to break off an existing house on 2.5 acres at 2431 Savoy Street into a separate parcel so he can sell it. Maps submitted to the city indicated he plans to put 44 houses on the rest of the property.

However, the preliminary plans approved Monday night were only for the first phase of the development, which is slated to include 23 houses on R-1 lots spread over 12.5 acres at 2429 Savoy Street, Acting City Engineer Chris Reeves said.

A later phase two would include four houses on agricultural land on the eastern side of the property and 17 houses on land zoned for agricultural and R-1 use on the northern part of the property closer to South Sherrlyn Drive, according to maps submitted to the city. But those plans have not officially come to the planning commission yet.

