Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission to meet July 6

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission meets at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Feb. 2, 2026.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, July 6, is scheduled to hear a request to approve a stand-alone emergency department for Grandview Medical Center on Valleydale Road near Interstate 65.

The proposed emergency department would be on the south side of Valleydale Road, between the traffic lights at the westernmost entrance to the Southlake community and the Lowe’s Home Improvement store, right next to the Circle K gasoline station and convenience store.

Grandview received state approval for its 11,430-square-foot emergency department at 2137 Valleydale Road in May 2024. The city of Hoover, the Hoover Health Care Authority and area fire and rescue departments supported the location. But the development requires official conditional use approval by the city, and the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission is being asked to make a recommendation to the Hoover City Council.

There are two access points proposed for the new stand-alone emergency department on Valleydale Road, one at the traffic light leading to the Southlake community and a right-in, right-out access point between that traffic light and the traffic light at Lowe’s.

That section of road had about 25,000 vehicles per day in 2024, according to traffic counts done by the Alabama Department of Transportation, and the stand-alone emergency department is expected to generate another 20 vehicles per hour in the peak traffic hours of 7:15-8:15 a.m. and 4-5 p.m., according to a traffic study done by KCI Technologies.

About 60% of the new traffic would be expected to use roads west of the development, while 35% likely would use Valleydale to the east of the development and 5% would use Southlake Parkway to get to and from the development, the study says.

If approved, construction on the development is expected to be completed by 2029, the study says.

In other business Monday, the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission is slated to consider requests to: