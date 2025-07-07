Hoover zoning board approves plans for next 66 lots in Blackridge South

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover This map shows the location of 60 residential lots in Phase 11 of Blackridge South, near the Cahaba River and Shelby County 52.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night approved final plans for another 66 residential lots in Blackridge South.

Sixty of the lots are on 35.7 acres in the 11th phase of Blackridge South, near the Cahaha River and Shelby County 52, and another six are further north in Phase 3C of The Foothills at Blackridge.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover This map shows final plans for a portion of Phase 11 of the Blackridge South community in Hoover, Alabama.

In other business Monday night, the planning commission:

Gave approval for the United States Tennis Association to add a tennis court on a grassy area next to its office at 1108 Herrington Street and Inverness Center Drive next to the Beaumont subdivision with the conditions that no lights be installed and that the court only be used when USTA staff are present and be locked when not in use by the USTA. The USTA does not intend for the court to be open to the public, but rather for USTA instruction and programs only.

Recommended the Hoover City Council rezone property at 2240 Chapel Road next to Pioneer Playschool from an R-4 multifamily residential district to an R-3 two-family residential district for the construction of a dwelling.

Gave approval for Charvl Potel of L&G Investments to combine two lots at 1901 Patton Chapel Road and 1905 Patton Chapel Road into one lot. An adjacent lot at the corner of Patton Chapel Road and Frank Avenue is in unincorporated Jefferson County, and the property owner intends to seek to annex that lot into Hoover and have one piece of property zoned for R-1 residential use, City Planner Mac Martin said.

Delayed consideration of a request for preliminary plans for an 8.42-acre commercial lot at 250 Riverchase Parkway East at the entrance to the Riverwalk development due to outstanding questions about parking spaces along Riverwalk Parkway (formerly Regions Drive) and the possibility of a bat habitat on the property.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover This map shows a proposed 8.42-acre commercial lot in the Riverwalk development off Riverchase Parkway East.