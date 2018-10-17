Hoover partners with churches for Hurricane Michael relief

× Expand Image courtesy of National Weather Service Hurricane Michael Hurricane Michael made landfall as a high-end Category 4 hurricane in the Florida panhandle on Oct. 20, 2018 with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, causing widespread damage, particularly from Panama City Beach to Mexico Beach.

The city of Hoover is partnering with the Association of Related Churches to collect items to help with Hurricane Michael relief efforts.

City leaders have designated all Hoover fire stations as dropoff points for the following items:

Tarps with roof tabs

Baby diapers

Baby formula

Baby food

Baby wipes

Body wipes

Adult diapers

Non-perishable food

Canned food with pop tops

Batteries of all sizes

Flashlights

Bug spray

The items will be accepted through Nov. 2, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said.

The Association of Related Churches, a national network of churches based in north Shelby County, is coordinating with relief teams on the ground and volunteers from churches in the Florida panhandle, such as the Destiny Worship Center in Destin, which has multiple campuses, incuding one in Panama City Beach.

ARC, and likely other churches in the Hoover area, also plans to send volunteer teams to assist with relief and cleanup efforts. The American Red Cross also is accepting donations to help provide relief for those affected by Hurricane Michael.