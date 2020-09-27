Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation to hold 'Stadium Trace Stroll' fundraiser

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200925_Stadium_Trace_Village Vehicles make their way through Stadium Trace Village in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

The Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation is holding a “Stadium Trace Stroll” fundraiser in the Stadium Trace Village development this coming Thursday, Oct. 1.

For $15, people can purchase wristbands that make them eligible for discounts and door prizes at 11 businesses in Stadium Trace Village, the new shopping center at the intersection of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway, said Dee Nance, the community services officer for the city of Hoover. The discounts and door prizes will be given from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Participating businesses include ARC Realty, Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar, Cookie Cutters hair salon, Duluth Trading Co., MELT Hoover, Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, The Nail Boutique, O’Henry’s Coffees, Smoosh Cookies, Super Chix and Wrapsody.

Wristbands can be purchased in advance at the Parks and Recreation Foundation, Hoover Facebook page or in person at Duluth Trading Co. the night of the event, Nance said. People can pick up their wristbands at Duluth Trading Co. that night, she said.