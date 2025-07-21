Hoover officials hold fundraiser to send former Miss Hoover to Miss America

× Expand Photo courtsy of Miss Alabama Organization MIss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry

Supporters of Emma Terry, the Miss Hoover 2025 who was crowned Miss Alabama on June 28, have organized a “Raise the Crown” fundraiser for her this week at Brock’s Gap Brewery.

The fundraiser will be held Friday, July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the brewery, in an effort to raise money for her journey to the Miss America competition that will be held in Orlando in September. Proceeds will be used to help pay for Terry’s travel, wardrobe, beauty services and more, organizers said.

The cost to attend is $100 per person and includes appetizers, two photo opportunities with Terry (one for personal use and one for business use) and an event T-shirt. Beverages will be available for purchase. Alcohol cannot be donated or provided free at this event.