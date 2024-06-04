Hoover officials break ground for new Fire Station No. 1 in Green Valley

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Officials do the official groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. From left are Hoover Councilman Sam Swiney, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, former Hoover Mayor Frank Skinner, Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley and Hoover Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Javinett. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A sign shows the future Hoover Fire Station No. 1 at a groundbreaking ceremony for the station in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People gather for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Officials do the official groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Council President John Lyda speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People gather for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Former Hoover Mayor Frank Skinner speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A photo of members of the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Administrator Ken Grimes speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson An early Hoover fire truck at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Hoover Fire Station No. 1 in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A sign shows the future Hoover Fire Station No. 1 at a groundbreaking ceremony for the station in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Fire Station 1 as it looked on June 4, 2024. Prev Next

Hoover officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for a new $5.7 million fire station set to be built on U.S. 31 in the Green Valley area.

The new Fire Station No. 1 at 1596 Montgomery Highway will replace the city’s original fire station, which sits just a couple hundred yards to the west behind the Hoover Court shopping center.

The new 8,800-square-foot station is right on U.S. 31 in a space formerly occupied by a bank between Salvatore’s Pizza & Pasta and the Stone Creek Dental Care building. It will have three vehicle bays, one of which will be a drive-through bay, Chief Clay Bentley said. Another section of the building will be two stories with sleeping quarters upstairs.

The current fire station is tucked out of sight in an area sometimes referred to as “dumpster row” because of all the dumpsters behind the Hoover Court businesses, Bentley said. This new location will give the Fire Department easier and quicker access to U.S. 31 and more visibility and will be built in such a way that shows the city’s commitment to revitalizing older parts of the city such as Green Valley, he said.

It will be a facility of which the community can be proud and allow firefighters to do their jobs better, he said.

Hoover Council President John Lyda, who has lived in the Green Valley community for 22 years, said city officials are always on a quest to improve Hoover’s quality of life, amenities and facilities. You can often tell a lot about a city’s pride and financial health by looking at its fire stations and police patrol cars, and “this is the next important step to show the pride that we have in our city,” Lyda said.

He commended the mayor and his staff for carefully scouting sites to select the best location for Hoover’s next “state-of-the-art station.”

At Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Frank Brocato, who worked for the Fire Department 42 years, took the crowd assembled down “memory lane,” sharing a brief history of how the Hoover Fire Department got started in the Green Valley community.

When the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department incorporated in 1962, there were 97 houses in the fire district, Brocato said. The first real fire station that was built cost about $6,000 to build and included two bays and a sleeping area, he said. It also served as Hoover’s city hall and jail. Often, prisoners were held in the bathroom until the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrived to take them to the county jail, he said.

That building was the hub for Hoover, and many of the city’s early leaders worked there, including numerous mayors who served in the Fire Department.

The city and its Fire Department have grown dramatically over the years. With 97 houses, there were just three fire calls in the first year of the Fire Department, and now the city has close to 100,000 people and 11 fire stations responding to more than 14,000 calls a year, Brocato said.

The existing Fire Station No. 1 has been renovated and added onto several times and served the city well, but it’s time for something better, officials said.

“This station will outlast all of us,” City Administrator Ken Grimes said. In the end, “It’s not the station that makes the city; it’s the people” who are trained and ready to respond and serve 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year, he said.

The station was designed by Aho Architects and will be built by Kyser Construction of Tuscaloosa. Two of the people who designed it are the daughter and son-in-law of a former longtime Hoover firefighter, Artie Childs, Brocato said.

The goal is to have the station built by July or August of 2025, officials said.