Hoover officials brace for medical, financial fallout from coronavirus outbreak

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Frank Brocato 1-27-20 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Officials with the city of Hoover say they are bracing for both the medical and financial fallout related to the coronavirus outbreak that has enveloped the world.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said city officials are getting updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Jefferson County Department of Health and Hoover Fire Department and are making preparations to deal with the medical implications.

Those preparations include:

Enhanced cleaning procedures at all city facilities

Communication with city employees about precautions to take in the workplace

Ensuring the city has an adequate inventory of related medical equipment

Modifying 9-1-1 call-taking procedures to identify potential risks

Making preparations for other public health measures that might become necessary

Ensuring the city’s ability to continue to function with a large number of coronavirus cases

“Our first and foremost duty is to protect our public and to ensure that their health and welfare is addressed,” Brocato said.

For the past month, city officials also have been assessing the financial impact of the virus spread, the mayor said. The concern is that as events and travel are canceled, it will have a ripple effect across the economy.

“Our financial leadership team is developing a plan designed to protect Hoover’s financial security,” Brocato said.

Councilman John Greene said Hoover is in a better position than some other cities because the city is not dependent on tourism, airlines and cruises. Brocato said the city does have a lot of tourism and noted that retail is a major part of the city’s economy and the city government’s budget.

The good news is that the city has a balanced budget and added $500,000 to its reserve fund last year and is planning to do the same this fiscal year, the mayor said.

Councilman John Lyda noted that financial caution is definitely needed. “Just because there’s money budgeted doesn’t mean it has to be spent,” he said.

Lyda encouraged the mayor and his colleagues on the council to carefully consider any spending, even that which is budgeted, and perhaps consider no unbudgeted spending.

Brocato said his staff will undertake any necessary measures as events unfold and will keep the council and public fully informed throughout the process.

Council President Gene Smith said he hoped the administration would not just keep the council informed, but treat the council as “true partners” as they work through the issues.

Brocato said that is his intent, just as it has been since he and the council took office in 2016.

Meanwhile, in addition to schools closing from the end of the school on March 18 until at least April 6, the Hoover Senior Center will be closed next week due to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, several events in Hoover have been canceled, including:

Red Diamond Classic girls soccer tournament, which had been scheduled for March 13-15 at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Sports Blast on U.S. 280 and Rathmell Sports Complex in Cahaba Heights.

Baseball game between Samford University and Jacksonville State University, which has been scheduled for Saturday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

North Coast Blue Chips Battle of the Magic City Showcase basketball tournament, which had been scheduled for March 13-15 at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex

Alabama Gun Collectors Birmingham Gun Show, which had been scheduled for March 21-22 at the Finley Center

BBVA business meeting, which had been scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at the Finley Center

Parent University: The Lowdown on Getting High event, which had been scheduled for March 17 at the Hoover Library Theatre

Hoover City Schools Finley Awards banquet, which had been scheduled for March 19 at the Finley Center

Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K and Family Day Eggstravaganza, which had been scheduled for April 11 at Veterans Park

Brocato said the city has faced difficult events throughout its history. “This is another event. It’s a little bit different, but we will meet it head on,” the mayor said. “We will take the necessary actions that are imperative to keep our city safe healthwise as well as financially … We are going to handle the situation just as we have handled other crises in our city. We want to come out better on the other side.”