Driving in the dark: Hoover officials aim to fix interstate lighting woes

× Expand Photo by David Leong. An unlit stretch of Interstate 65 between Alford Avenue and U.S. 31.

If you’re driving on Interstate 459 or Interstate 65 in or around Hoover at night, there’s a good chance you’ll be driving in the dark.

Many of the interstate streetlights are not working. Hoover officials said they try to keep an eye on outages and address them as they are reported, but there appear to be gaps in the process.

On I-65 in early September, there were 23 interstate streetlights out on the southbound side between Alford Avenue and U.S. 31, three more out between U.S. 31 and I-459, and 10 out between I-459 and Valleydale Road.

Expand Photos by David Leong. An unlit light pole at the Alford Ave exit off I-65 on Sept. 7.

On the northbound side of I-65, there were eight streetlights out between Valleydale and I-459, five out between I-459 and U.S. 31, and 21 out between U.S. 31 and Alford Avenue.

On I-459, there were 24 lights out between I-65 and Galleria Boulevard. And there are no light poles on I-459 south of Galleria Boulevard, except at the bottom of the exit ramps at John Hawkins Parkway.

John Anthony, Hoover’s traffic engineer, and Eddie Pickett, Hoover’s senior traffic signal technician who keeps an eye on streetlights in key corridors, said they try to spot the lights that are out and address problems that are reported and determined to be Hoover’s responsibility.

Pickett reports issues to Anthony, and Anthony gets Stone and Sons Electrical to replace bulbs or make other repairs as needed, they said.

Expand Photos by David Leong. Unlit light pole at the Alford Ave exit off I-65 on Mon, Sept. 7.

Pickett said it’s his understanding that Hoover is responsible for lights on I-459 between I-65 and Galleria Boulevard and on I-65 between Valleydale Road and U.S. 31, as well as some at the intersection of I-65 and Alford Avenue. But he didn’t think Hoover was responsible for any between Alford and U.S. 31 on either side of the interstate.

Vestavia Hills officials acknowledge that their city is responsible for some of the lights on I-65 between I-459 and Alford but say Hoover is responsible for many as well, particularly on the southbound side between Alford and U.S. 31.

Lori Beth Kearley, the public services director for Vestavia Hills, said the city wants to tackle the problem with interstate lighting, but it’s much more complicated than many people realize.

“It’s not just a matter of bulbs being out,” Kearley said.

Sometimes, poles get knocked down. Other times, it’s a problem with the wiring, a fuse, a ballast or other electrical equipment, or it could be a problem with the power source sending electricity to the light pole. The age of the lighting infrastructure along the interstates is a big factor, Kearley said.

But perhaps the biggest challenge is how maintaining the interstate lights is not the responsibility of a single entity, said Jeff Downes, Vestavia Hills’ city manager.

Expand Photos by David Leong. A look down the southbound side of I-65 from the Alford Avenue overpass shows a few lights on where traffic merg-es onto I-65 from Alford, but many lights between Alford and U.S. 31 were out on Sept. 7.

Years ago, the Alabama Department of Transportation turned over maintenance of interstate lights to the various jurisdictions where the lights are, Downes said. And that can get complicated quickly with the way municipal boundaries weave around one another and along the interstates.

On I-459, between Liberty Park and I-65, the jurisdictions include Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Birmingham, Hoover and unincorporated Jefferson County. On I-65, between I-459 and Alford Avenue, it’s mostly Vestavia Hills or Hoover.

Jon Paepcke, ALDOT’s communications coordinator for the east-central region of the state, which includes the Birmingham area, shared a statement from the agency that interstate lighting in the Birmingham metro area is a patchwork system.

“Much of it was added decades after the original system was built, often at the request of local governments,” the ALDOT statement said. “In fact, cities accepted long-term maintenance responsibilities when they asked for these improvements — a common, deliberate practice nationwide.”

“Today, while ALDOT is solely responsible for maintaining some of the interstate lighting, primarily in the unincorporated areas, most of the lights were installed inside city limits,” ALDOT said. “We prioritize repairs to state-owned fixtures when we are made aware of issues in those locations. The system overall faces serious challenges: aging infrastructure, vandalism and copper theft.”

One of the big challenges that cities face is figuring out and keeping up with who is responsible for which light poles and how to cooperate to tackle problems that involve multiple jurisdictions, Downes and Kearley said.

Expand Photos by David Leong. Unlit light poles on I-459 near the Galleria exit on Mon, Sept. 7.

“Without having information about who is responsible for what poles, as poles got knocked down or various things have happened to the infrastructure, no one’s put them back up. No one has gone out and done these repairs, and over time, it’s just become more and more of an issue because of not knowing who is responsible,” Kearley said. “I think clearing that up is obviously the first step.”

Vestavia Hills city employees have done their own inventory of the light poles along I-459 and I-65 and determined that fewer than 10 are the responsibility of Vestavia Hills, Downes said.

But Alabama Power Co., which has much more expertise with light poles, has agreed to do an independent inventory that can serve as a resource for all the jurisdictions to help each of them identify what poles are their responsibility and collaborate to solve problems, Downes said.

Sometimes, poles in one jurisdiction are connected to poles in another jurisdiction, and a break in the wiring or a problem with a power source can kill the entire network, Kearley said.

“What happens at a Vestavia pole could impact what happens in Hoover or Birmingham or vice versa,” Kearley said. “There is overlap in the municipal limits regarding the service centers that are servicing these light poles. One side of the interstate is Hoover, and the other side is Vestavia. You may have two in a row that are Hoover and then Vestavia and then Hoover again. If those are all coming off the same service, that’s where it gets complex. If somebody hits a pole in Vestavia, it can affect the lights in Hoover, too, or vice versa.”

It’s going to require collaboration sometimes to get the lights working again, Downes said. Figuring out what the problem is, what the solution should be and who all should pay to fix it can be complex, especially when different jurisdictions have varying financial resources and different priorities, Downes said. “That’s what we’re trying to work through.”

Alabama Power in mid-September was still in the process of developing its inventory of the interstate light poles and the problems affecting each one, Kearley said.

Anthony and Pickett said they had not heard from Alabama Power yet about the multi-jurisdictional effort but would be happy to work with the power company on that.

There has been a little bit of uncertainty about who is responsible for some areas, Anthony said. “As soon as we find out which ones are ours, we’re going to have our contractor get out and replace some of them for us,” he said.

Anthony said he was aware some of the high-mast interchange lighting was out and would be working with the city’s contractor to replace those lights. Pickett said he knew there were a lot of lights out on I-65 between I-459 and Valleydale, and he has reported that there is no power going to the contactors in the junction boxes that supply electricity to the string of poles, he said.

The problems with interstate lighting extend far beyond the borders of Hoover. There were at least 34 interstate lights out on I-65 between Alford Avenue and downtown Birmingham in early September and 38 more lights out between Interstate 59/20 and Fultondale.

And on I-459, between U.S. 280 and Grants Mill Road, there were 108 light poles without working lights. There were some lights working at the intersection of I-459 and U.S. 280, but only two light poles between U.S. 280 and Liberty Parkway had working lights.

ALDOT has consistently offered to partner 50-50 with cities to replace outdated systems, with locally controlled federal funds available for local shares, the statement from ALDOT said.

“That’s a strong and generous commitment of state resources,” the statement said. “Some surrounding states do not follow this practice.”

Currently, ALDOT is partnering with Birmingham to replace all the lighting along I-59 from 66th Street North to I-459. The agency expects to approve a contract for the work by the end of the year and begin the project early in 2027.

“This is a shared responsibility, and ALDOT remains committed to being a proactive partner,” the statement said. “We’re optimistic about the new momentum and ongoing conversations with local governments to improve lighting in the region.”