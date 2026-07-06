Hoover native Kim Benner installed as ASHP president

× Expand Photo courtesy of ASHP ASHP Pharmacy Futures 2026 St. Louis, MO 6/12/26 - 6/17/26

Dr. Kim W. Benner, a Hoover native and professor at Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy, was installed as president of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) on June 16 during the organization's House of Delegates meeting at Pharmacy Futures 2026 in St. Louis.

Benner teaches pharmacy practice at Samford, where her responsibilities include courses in pediatrics, health-system pharmacy and medical missions. She also serves as faculty advisor to the Student Society of Health-System Pharmacists, participates on the admissions committee, coordinates a teaching and learning program for pharmacy residents and directs a pharmacy camp. Her research focuses on pediatrics and pharmacy education.

In addition to her academic role, Benner has practiced at Children's of Alabama for more than 25 years as a pediatric clinical specialist, providing patient care in general pediatrics, pediatric intensive care and pulmonary units. She also mentors pharmacy residents and has served on numerous interdisciplinary committees. In 2002, she received the hospital's Sergio Stagno, MD, Friend of the Housestaff Award for her teaching contributions.

Throughout her career, Benner has advocated for pharmacy policy initiatives, including payment for pharmacists' patient care services, transparency in the 340B Drug Pricing Program, pharmacy benefit manager reform and step therapy policies.

Her service to ASHP has included terms on the organization's Board of Directors, advisory groups and foundation committees. She previously served as president of the Alabama Society of Health-System Pharmacists and as an Alabama delegate to the ASHP House of Delegates.

A graduate of W.A. Berry High School, Benner earned a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham before receiving both her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from Samford University. She completed her postgraduate residency at Children's of Alabama and attends St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hoover.

ASHP represents more than 65,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians nationwide and serves as the country's largest professional association for health-system pharmacy professionals.