Hoover municipal election 2025 voter guide

The Hoover 2025 municipal election is Tuesday, Aug. 26, and features a mayoral contest between incumbent Mayor Frank Brocato and Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis.

Voters also will choose five of the seven City Council members from among 14 candidates (two incumbents are unopposed).

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here’s a list of who is on the ballot, plus what you need to know to register, vote absentee or cast your ballot in person.

ON THE BALLOT

Click on the links to find out more information about each candidate and where they stand on certain issues.

Hoover Mayor:

Hoover City Council Place 1:

Hoover City Council Place 2:

Hoover City Council Place 3:

Hoover City Council Place 4:

Hoover City Council Place 5:

VOTER REGISTRATION

To vote in the municipal election, you must be registered by Monday, Aug. 11. You can register or update your information online at alabamavotes.gov if you have a valid Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID. If not, you can complete a mail-in registration form or visit the Jefferson or Shelby County Board of Registrars. You are not officially registered until your county Board of Registrars approves your application.

ABSENTEE VOTING

If you’re unable to vote in person, you may vote absentee by mail or in person at Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane. Absentee ballot applications are available at City Hall or online at hooveralabama.gov. A valid photo ID must be submitted with your application.

Key absentee deadlines

June 29: Absentee voting begins

Aug. 19: Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail

Aug. 21: Last day to hand-deliver an absentee application

Aug. 22: Emergency absentee ballots are available for voters with qualifying medical or work-related emergencies.

Aug. 25: Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot. Cast in person at Hoover City Hall by close of business.

Aug. 26 (by noon): Last day for absentee ballots to be received by mail

POLLING LOCATIONS

Hoover has 17 polling places for the municipal election. Voters can verify their polling place at alabamavotes.gov or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at205-444-7557.

Hoover Recreation Center

Hoover Public Library

Oakmont Presbyterian Church

Shades Crest Baptist Church

Bluff Park United Methodist Church

Prince of Peace Catholic Church

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church

Riverchase Church of Christ

Fire Station No. 7

Fire Station No. 8

Greystone Farms Clubhouse

The Church at Ross Bridge

Hoover Senior Center

Birmingham Community Church

Birmingham First Seventh Day Adventist Church

Finley Center – Hoover Met Sports Complex

ELECTION DAY

On Aug. 26, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must present a valid photo ID.

For more information, visit hooveralabama.gov or call the City Clerk’s Office at 205-444-7557.