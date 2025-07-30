Hoover municipal election 2025 voter guide

The Hoover 2025 municipal election is Tuesday, Aug. 26, and features a mayoral contest between incumbent Mayor Frank Brocato and Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis.
Voters also will choose five of the seven City Council members from among 14 candidates (two incumbents are unopposed).
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here’s a list of who is on the ballot, plus what you need to know to register, vote absentee or cast your ballot in person.
ON THE BALLOT
Click on the links to find out more information about each candidate and where they stand on certain issues.
Hoover Mayor:
Hoover City Council Place 1:
Hoover City Council Place 2:
Hoover City Council Place 3:
Hoover City Council Place 4:
Hoover City Council Place 5:
VOTER REGISTRATION
To vote in the municipal election, you must be registered by Monday, Aug. 11. You can register or update your information online at alabamavotes.gov if you have a valid Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID. If not, you can complete a mail-in registration form or visit the Jefferson or Shelby County Board of Registrars. You are not officially registered until your county Board of Registrars approves your application.
ABSENTEE VOTING
If you’re unable to vote in person, you may vote absentee by mail or in person at Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane. Absentee ballot applications are available at City Hall or online at hooveralabama.gov. A valid photo ID must be submitted with your application.
Key absentee deadlines
June 29: Absentee voting begins
Aug. 19: Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail
Aug. 21: Last day to hand-deliver an absentee application
Aug. 22: Emergency absentee ballots are available for voters with qualifying medical or work-related emergencies.
Aug. 25: Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot. Cast in person at Hoover City Hall by close of business.
Aug. 26 (by noon): Last day for absentee ballots to be received by mail
POLLING LOCATIONS
Hoover has 17 polling places for the municipal election. Voters can verify their polling place at alabamavotes.gov or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at205-444-7557.
- Hoover Recreation Center
- Hoover Public Library
- Oakmont Presbyterian Church
- Shades Crest Baptist Church
- Bluff Park United Methodist Church
- Prince of Peace Catholic Church
- Hoover Metropolitan Stadium
- Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
- Riverchase Church of Christ
- Fire Station No. 7
- Fire Station No. 8
- Greystone Farms Clubhouse
- The Church at Ross Bridge
- Hoover Senior Center
- Birmingham Community Church
- Birmingham First Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Finley Center – Hoover Met Sports Complex
ELECTION DAY
On Aug. 26, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must present a valid photo ID.
For more information, visit hooveralabama.gov or call the City Clerk’s Office at 205-444-7557.