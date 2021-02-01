Hoover Met will be COVID-19 vaccination site starting Feb. 2

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media COVID-19 Vaccinnations Syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are ready for administration by nurses and medical assistants at the Jefferson County Health Department as vaccines continue to be given to individuals in the Phase 1a group, set by the Alabama Department of Health to include health care workforce and residents in long-term care facilities, and Phase 1b, to include first responders, frontline essential workers and individuals age 75 and older at JCDH on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Steve Wood/Uni Hoover Met vaccine site set-up 27 Workers set up for the COVID-19 vaccination site in the parking lot at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, in late January 2021. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Steve Wood/Uni Hoover Met vaccine site set-up 28 Workers set up for the COVID-19 vaccination site in the parking lot at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, in late January 2021. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Steve Wood/Uni Hoover Met vaccine site set-up 17 Workers set up for the COVID-19 vaccination site in the parking lot at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, in late January 2021. Prev Next

The city of Hoover is partnering with the Jefferson County Department of Health, Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency and University of Alabama at Birmingham to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium parking lot, starting Tuesday, Feb. 2.

In accordance with the vaccine allocation plan set up by the Alabama Department of Public Health, the vaccinations at the Hoover Met initially will be open only to people age 75 and older.

But beginning Feb. 8, the vaccine opportunity will be extended to people age 65 and older and people ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.

Vaccines being administered at the Hoover Met are being given out by appointment only.

UAB and Cooper Green Mercy Health Services patients can request their vaccination appointment online at uabmedicinevaccine.org. Invitations will then be sent to those patients to confirm their appointment locations and times.

Non-UAB patients who are eligible for vaccination can visit the Jefferson County Vaccine Call Center online at jeffcoema.org and click on the green button to self-register to receive information about obtaining the vaccine.

The Jefferson County Vaccine Call Center then will provide names and information to UAB, and UAB personnel will make contact with applicants and schedule appointments at one of three locations where UAB will be administering the vaccine. UAB has been administering the vaccine to the public at UAB Hospital-Highlands in downtown Birmingham since Jan. 18. The second public site to open will be the Hoover Met parking lot on Tuesday, and later a third public site will be Parker High School in Birmingham.

If people need to speak to someone to get assistance or more information, they can call the Jefferson County Vaccine Call Center at 205-858-2221 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Jefferson County Department of Health recommends that people who are eligible to receive the vaccine but don’t have internet access ask a family member, friend or neighbor to help them register online. Family members, friends and neighbors can use their own email or phone number as contact information to help others.

Also, the health department recommends that people get the vaccine through their regular health care provider is that provider is offering it.

“We understand this process is not ideal, but it is an effort to assure that everyone in Jefferson County who is eligible to receive vaccine has the opportunity get it,” the Jefferson County Unified Command Center said in a press release. “For the next several weeks, the demand for vaccine will far exceed the supply, so we ask for everyone’s patience. People who are unsuccessful in making an appointment upon their first notification will receive additional notifications as more vaccine becomes available. Some people may find other opportunities to get vaccinated; they should take advantage of whatever opportunity they get first.”

People who get either of the current vaccines need to remember that they will not get the full benefit of the vaccine until about two to four weeks after their second dose, officials said. Officials are urging everyone to continue wearing masks, social distance, wash their hands and limit their gatherings after receiving the vaccine.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a news release that the city is happy to partner with UAB to get as many people in the metro area vaccinated as soon as possible. “We all know that is the quickest avenue to getting relief from this horrible virus,” Brocato said.

UAB officials estimate they can administer 17,000 vaccinations per week if the supply is available.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to provide more vaccination opportunities to our patients and the people of Jefferson and surrounding counties, and opening all three of these sites is a tremendous step forward in doing so,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger, vice president of UAB’s clinical support services. “We could not be more thrilled to have an opportunity to provide these vaccines both for our patients and all residents.”

UAB is seeking community volunteers to assist in the vaccination effort. Any individuals or church, civic or other groups who want to help fight COVID-19 can sign up for volunteer shifts by visiting signupgenius.com/go/communityvolunteers. The Hoover Met vaccination site is outdoors, and long periods of standing will be required. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.