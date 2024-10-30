Hoover Met Complex to put on 2nd annual Spookfest at RV Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Metropolitan Complex Visitors at the 2023 Spookfest Halloween event at the Hoover RV Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The city of Hoover is putting on its second annual SpookFest at the Hoover RV Park on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31.

People are invited to trick-or-treat at the Hoover RV Park, visit business booths to get candy, get a temporary tattoo and play on inflatables between 4:30 and 7 p.m.

About 1,200 people came last year in the inaugural event, said Annie Tweedy, the community and public relations coordinator for the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.