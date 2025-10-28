Hoover Met Complex to host SpookFest Thursday, Oct. 30

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Metropolitan Complex People attend the SpookFest at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Oct. 31, 2024.

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex is having a free Halloween event this Thursday night, Oct. 30, at the Hoover RV Park, Finley Center and Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The SpookFest event start with activities at the Hoover RV Park from 4:30 to 7 p.m., including trick-or-treating at booths set up by about 50 businesses and organizations, said Amber Fortner, the RV and events coordinator at the complex.

There also will be inflatables, a disc jockey playing music, free cotton candy and pizza, hot dogs and chicken fingers available for purchase in the food court at the Finley Center. Then at 7 p.m., the movie “Beetlejuice” will be shown on the big screen inside Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Food trucks will set up outside the stadium just prior to the movie, including Sweet Claire’s Caboose, Kona Ice and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Fortner said. There also will be free popcorn at the stadium for the movie.

About 2,500 people attended last year’s Halloween event at the Hoover Met Complex, Fortner said.