Hoover Met Complex seeks to fill 50-75 part-time jobs at Oct. 10 job fair

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Finley Center is a 155,000-square-foot indoor sports and event center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex is holding a job fair on Oct. 10, seeking to fill 50 to 75 part-time jobs at the complex.

Officials with Sports Facilities Management, which manages the complex for the city of Hoover, are looking to add people to help with game day operations, facility operations, parking, security, guest services, ticketing, concessions and the new climbing wall at the Finley Center.

The job fair will take place inside the Finley Center indoor sports and event venue at 100 Ben Chapman Drive from noon until 6 p.m. Job seekers are asked to arrive early with multiple copies of their resume in hand. Interviews will be conducted on site with management staff.

The managers strongly encourage applicants to complete applications in advance through the complex’s website: hoovermetcomplex.com/careers.

People who can’t attend the job fair can apply online as well. For more information, email careers@hoovermetcomplex.com or call 205-739-7364.

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex includes Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, the 155,000-square-foot Finley Center, the Hoover RV Park and five NCAA regulation-size baseball/softball fields. Additionally, five football/soccer/lacrosse/rugby fields, a 16-court tennis complex, playground and splash pad are under construction.