× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is scheduled to give his 2025 state-of-the-city address to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The mayor will be giving the speech at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel during the chamber’s monthly luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for chamber members and $70 for non-members and can be purchased through the chamber’s website at hooverchamber.org.