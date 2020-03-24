Hoover mayor: No plans now for 'shelter in place' ordinance like Birmingham

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson 200324_Frank_Brocato Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on Tuesday said Hoover officials at this time have no plans to enact a “shelter in place ordinance” like the Birmingham City Council adopted Tuesday afternoon.

“But we do urge everyone to continue with all precautions, including social distancing and limitation of activities outside your home,” Brocato said in a news release.

The “shelter in place” ordinance adopted by the Birmingham City Council prohibits people from traveling or leaving their homes, with some exceptions that include going to work, buying essential items and groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

The prohibition is in effect until April 3, and the penalty for violating it is up to 30 days in jail. Read more about it on Iron City Ink’s website.

“The city of Hoover will continue to be in compliance with the orders handed down by the Jefferson County health officer,” Brocato said Tuesday. “We urge Hoover residents to also comply with those same orders and use common sense as it relates to their health, safety and protection against the COVID-19 Virus. There are many sacrifices being made, and it is incumbent upon us to follow those orders so our community can return to normal.”