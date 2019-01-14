Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato to give 2019 state-of-the-city address Thursday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores Frank Brocato 2018 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is scheduled to give his first 2019 state-of-the-city address at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon this Thursday, Jan. 17.

The luncheon is scheduled to begin at noon at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, with networking starting at 11:15 a.m.

In past years, the first state-of-the-city address has been given at the chamber’s December luncheon, but this year, Brocato requested to give the speech in January instead.

The chamber asks that reservations be made by 3 p.m. today (Monday, Jan. 14) by calling 988-5672 or online at hooverchamber.org. The luncheon costs $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members and is payable at the door.