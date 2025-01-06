Hoover mayor, council honor longtime Parks and Recreation Foundation members

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Four members of the Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation who are leaving the board are, from left, Dee Nance, John Gardner, Dennis Daigle and Bert Mullis.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday night honored four members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Foundation who are stepping off the board.

The Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation works to advance the quality and availability of parks and recreation programs and facilities in the city through fundraising.

The board members leaving the board are:

Bert Mullis, who was one of the original foundation members since its beginning in 1991

John Gardner, who served on the foundation board for 12 years, including as president

Dennis Daigle, who served on the foundation board for 11 years, including as president and vice president

Dee Nance, who was the city’s liaison to the board for 20 years before retiring in 2022 and then served on the board as a member from that point

In other business Monday night, the Hoover City Council: