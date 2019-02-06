Hoover mayor: City relieved to get report on Galleria shooting, seeks healing and unity

× Expand Still shot from video by city of Hoover Frank Brocato 2-6-19 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato answers questions from the media about investigations and protests surrounding the Nov. 22, 2018, shooting at the Riverchase Galleria during a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato today said city officials are relieved to receive the report from the state attorney general clearing the Hoover police officer who shot and killed a man at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.

Yet at the same time, “we realize strong emotions exist and will continue to be expressed from many viewpoints,” Brocato said. “It’s our strong desire to have reconciliation and understanding as we approach the future. As for Hoover, Alabama, this administration remains committed to our ongoing efforts to bring healing and unity to our city.”

The mayor said city officials respect the attorney general’s findings and encourage everyone to review the report in full.

He also asked the Hoover community to continue to pray for everyone affected by the shootings at the mall on Nov. 22.

That includes the families of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. (the 21-year-old Hueytown man shot by a Hoover police officer while running with a gun toward the location of another shooting), Brian Wilson (the 18-year-old Birmingham man shot in the initial shooting) and Molly Davis (a 12-year-old bystander who also was shot).

Brocato said he also wants people to pray for the hundreds of people who faced the trauma of witnessing the shootings in the mall that night, the police officers involved and the Hoover residents who have felt the tensions and high emotions that have occurred in the months since the incident.

Brocato said he does not know the officer who fired the shots that killed Bradford and has not spoken with him about the attorney general’s report. Brocato said he would listen to the advice of the police chief regarding when that officer returns to work.

The city will not release the name of the officer because the officer has rights as well, Brocato said.

“Just as any other private citizen that is investigated and found not to have committed a crime, their name is not released,” he said. “That is the same procedure that we will follow with this officer.”

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Bradford’s family, said they soon plan to file a civil wrongful death lawsuit. Brocato said if that were to happen, the city will defend itself and its officers.

Meanwhile, some of the protesters who were charged with crimes such as disorderly conduct and loitering in the months since the police shooting are scheduled to have preliminary hearings today in Hoover Municipal Court.

Protesters on Monday night informed city officials they are resuming their protest activities in Hoover. Brocato said the city has a plan for dealing with protests and won’t be surprised by anything. “We can’t divulge what that plan is, but we will be ready, and we’ll react as we need to.”

Brocato said just as the city will vigorously defend itself and its police officers, it also will vigorously defend people’s right to protest.

“I think we have a very good track record of showing that,” he said. “I think we have shown good faith and making sure that anyone who comes to our city and protests — that they are safe, and we’ll continue to do that. It’s a First Amendment right there, and that’s our job to protect that right.”

When asked whether the protests and economic boycott against the city have had an impact, Brocato said it certainly has had some impact, but the general manager of the Riverchase Galleria told him they had a very robust Christmas.

“I think that people throughout the metro area came to Hoover to support us, and I appreciate it,” he said. “The numbers will bear this out. We should have those by the end of February.”

The mayor said the Hoover Police Department, now that it has the attorney general’s report, can complete its internal investigation to determine whether police officers followed proper policies and procedures the night of the shooting. That investigation likely will take about 30 more days, he said.

Similarly, the city will continue to review all of its internal operations to make sure it is doing things right.

“We want to be a better city tomorrow,” Brocato said. “We’ll look at how we handled everything across the board, and when we see places we need to improve, certainly we’ll do that.”

When asked about reports that video footage shows Hoover police officers fist bumping one another after Bradford was shot, Brocato said he doesn’t have anything to substantiate that. He was at the scene later that night and what he saw was Hoover police officers acting professionally, he said.

“There was grave concern on their face,” he said. “I saw just real emotion there. … I can tell you what I saw that night was true concern and care and hearts that were broken over the entire situation.”

Whether police body camera footage is released will be up to the attorney general, which is leading the prosecution of the man charged in the initial shooting of Wilson, Brocato said. All of that video footage is in the hands of the attorney general’s office, Hoover City Attorney Phillip Corley said.

Brocato said Hoover officials will continue to remember Bradford’s family.

“They love their son,” he said. “They are hurting terribly, and we’re hurting for them. … This has been a long process, and everybody’s been waiting on this, and so we’re glad it’s over, but it’s not over for them. They lost a son, and we will never forget that.”

