Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato to give 2022 state-of-the-city address

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is scheduled to give his annual state-of-the-city address to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Jan. 20.

He plans to give the speech at the chamber’s luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel. Networking is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m., and the luncheon is set to begin at noon and last til about 1 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person, and reservations can be made at the chamber’s website at hooverchamber.org or by calling the chamber office at 205-988-5672.