Hoover Library to screen “Conclave” twice on Jan. 12

by

Hoover Public Library will present two showings of “Conclave” on Monday, Jan. 12, in the Library Theatre, with screenings scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m.

The 2024 political thriller follows Cardinal Lawrence as he is charged with overseeing one of the world’s most secretive and ancient traditions — the selection of a new pope. As the process unfolds, he becomes entangled in a web of conspiracies and hidden power struggles that threaten to shake the foundation of the Catholic Church. The film is rated PG and has a runtime of 120 minutes.

The screenings are part of the library’s “Now Showing” film series. Admission and refreshments are provided.