Hoover Library to screen “Conclave” twice on Jan. 12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre Hoover Library Theatre The Hoover Library Theatre is a 250-seat venue in Hoover, Alabama

Hoover Public Library will present two showings of “Conclave” on Monday, Jan. 12, in the Library Theatre, with screenings scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m.

The 2024 political thriller follows Cardinal Lawrence as he is charged with overseeing one of the world’s most secretive and ancient traditions — the selection of a new pope. As the process unfolds, he becomes entangled in a web of conspiracies and hidden power struggles that threaten to shake the foundation of the Catholic Church. The film is rated PG and has a runtime of 120 minutes.

The screenings are part of the library’s “Now Showing” film series. Admission and refreshments are provided.