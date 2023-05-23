Hoover library to kick off summer reading program with carnival

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Children and teens who read 2,000 pages in the Hoover Public Library's summer reading program will get a teken to pick out a free book from this book vending machine.

The Hoover Public Library on May 26 is kicking off its 2023 summer reading program with a carnival.

From 1 to 4 p.m., the library plans to have 10-12 carnival games such as ring toss and a football throw set up throughout the children’s department. There also will be popcorn, cotton candy and ice cream in the Library Plaza, a school bus, police car and fire truck for children to see up close on the roundabout at the Hoover Library Theatre entrance, and an inflatable slide in the parking lot, said Jeremy Davis, director of the children’s department.

There also will be take-home crafts for adults, and people are invited to bring non-perishable food items for the library’s food pantry.

Children, teens and even adults are encouraged to sign up for the summer reading program and keep track of the number of pages they read through the end of July.

People will be eligible to receive a prize after reading 250, 500, 1,000 and 1,500 pages, and anyone who reads 2,000 pages can receive a token to pick out a free book from a book vending machine, or they can get a raffle ticket for items to be given away in a raffle, Davis said. For every 500 pages read after 2,000 pages, the reader receives a raffle ticket, with a 5,000 page limit.

The last day to redeem prizes is July 31.

Last year, there were 3,971 children, 309 teens and 504 adults who participated in the Hoover Public Library’s summer reading program, for a total of 4,784 people tracking the pages they read, Davis said.

The library also has more than 70 children and teen programs and activities planned throughout June, July and early August. About 14,000 people attended the library’s programs for children and teens in June and July of last year, Davis said.

Some of the most popular programs are family shows held in the Hoover Library Theatre. They include:

June 6-8: Latin Grammy-winning musician Lucky Diaz, who also performed at the library prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 13-15: The Atlantic Coast Theatre presents the “Rumpelstiltskin” play.

June 20-22: A high-energy bubble show called Bubblemania.

June 27-29: Hobey Ford’s Golden Rod Puppets presents “Animalia.”

July 11-13: A hip-hop experience that combines original songs from Grammy-winning rapper and hip hop artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo with funk and acrobatic dancers.

July 18-20: Beatin’ Path Rhythm Events presents rhythm, stories and songs with percussion.

There are storytimes for children under 5 at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on June 5 (Barnyard Besties), June 12 (Bug Buddies), June 26 (Forest Friends), July 3 (Pond Pals), July 10 (Scaly Frenemies) and July 17 (Zoo Crew). There also are baby playdates for children 0-18 months that include a brief storytime activity and open-ended play at 9:30 a.m. on June 23 and July 21 (registration required), and storytimes at East 59 Café at The Village at Lee Branch at 10:30 a.m. every Friday from June 9 to July 21.

For kids grades 1-3, there will be self-portrait mural art on June 5, adoption of a stuffed dog and education about pet care on June 26, and a chance to learn how to express emotions through art and other methods of mindfulness on July 10.

For tweens grades 4-6, there will be perler bead art on June 12, international food taste tests, trivia and crafts on July 3 and old-school games on July 17. These activities for grades 1-6 require registration and will be held at 4 and 6 p.m.

Teen events for grades 7-12 (6 p.m.) include a murder mystery party on June 1, international snack taste test on June 13, giant game night on June 27, glow art (making a 2D black light disco ball) on July 11, pizza and game show inspired events on July 18. There also will be crafts in the teen department at 4 p.m. on June 8, June 22 and July 6, and board games and Nintendo Switch at 4 p.m. on June 15, June 29 and July 13.

Other activities include a Juneteenth celebration on June 17, young artist receptions on June 11, July 16 and Aug. 13, films based on popular kids’ books on July 5 (“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile) and July 6 (”The Bad Guys”), imaginative play on July 8, kindergarten party on July 25, “Into the Spider-Verse” movie with crafts, activities and games on July 29 and football-related activities on Aug. 5.