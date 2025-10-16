Hoover library to host 'Good to be Bad' Halloween bash Friday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library Hoover Public Library Director Amanda Borden. The library is putting on a "Wicked"-themed "Good to be Bad" event for Halloween this year.

The Hoover Public Library’s annual Halloween party for kids is this Friday night, Oct. 17.

The “Good to be Bad” event, with a theme based on the “Wicked” play but encompassing villains from all kinds of stories and shows, is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be multiple activities for kids at different stations throughout the library.

Kids are encouraged to dress in costumes. There will be a sensory-friendly preview available at 6 p.m. for children with sensory issues.

Call 205-444-7830 for more information.