Hoover Library Theatre 2025-26 tickets go on sale this week, Sept. 16-19

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre Among the acts coming to the Hoover Library Theatre in its 2025-26 season are, top row from left, Sister Hazel's Ken Block and Drew Copeland, and magician and illusionist Jason Bishop. Also, on the bottom row from left are The Peking Acrobats, Shenandoah lead singer Marty Raybon, three-time Grammy winner Linda Davis and Mitch Rossell.

Tickets go on sale this week for the Hoover Library Theatre’s 2025-26 season, which includes two members of the Southern rock and country band Sister Hazel and three Grammy Award winners, plus more.

Last year’s full-season subscribers get first dibs on tickets for the 2025-26 season, starting Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. through the Hoover Library Theatre website — thelibrarytheatre.com — or at the Library Theatre box office at 205-444-7888 or 200 Municipal Drive.

New full-season subscribers can begin buying full-season tickets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, and individual show tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 19.

Sister Hazel’s Ken Block and Drew Copeland, who will be performing at the Library Theatre in May, could be considered headliners for the season, but Grammy Award winners Marty Raybon and Linda Davis are teaming up with newer voice Mitch Rossell for a “Heart Behind the Music” country songwriters’ showcase in February.

Raybon is the lead singer of Shenandoah, and Davis, who has three Grammys, is perhaps best known for her No. 1 “Does He Love You?” duet with Reba McEntire. Rossell opened for Garth Brooks on his 2022 stadium tour and placed third in season 18 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2023.

The third Grammy Award winner coming to the Hoover Library Theatre this year is jazz guitarist John Scofield, who will be performing in a trio with Vicente Archer on bass and Bill Stewart on drums in March.

Also in the musical vein will be the New Directions Veterans Choir in November and a “Christmas in Killarney” show in December that combines traditional Irish dance with classic holiday tunes.

The 2025-26 season also will feature magician and illusionist Jason Bishop in October, the national tour of The Acting Company’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” in January and The Peking Acrobats in April.

Tickets cost $40 per show. See more details about each of the acts on the way in the coming year.