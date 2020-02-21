Hoover library sets up foundation to support capital projects

The Hoover Public Library has formed a new foundation to help support the library’s capital needs.

The nonprofit 501c3 Hoover Library Foundation will raise money for the library much as the Hoover City Schools Foundation raises money for the Hoover school system, library Director Amanda Borden said.

The library already has the Friends of the Library group, which raises money mostly through membership dues and book sales to help cover operational expenses, programs and materials.

The idea behind the foundation is to raise larger amounts of money for capital projects through donations. The foundation also will be a good way for people to include the library as a beneficiary of their estate upon their death.

“A lot of organizations thrive with people leaving something in their will for the organization,” Borden said. “There are lots of people that really believe in public libraries. We want to find those people.”

One of the first capital projects the library would like to fund through the foundation is a bookmobile, which could help the library better serve people from impoverished communities who often have a tough time getting transportation to get to the library.

The bookmobile could also be used at places where a lot of people congregate, such as apartment complexes, neighborhood festivals and parks, much like food trucks serve those areas and events, she said.

It also could help the library better serve communities that are a long distance from the library, such as Greystone and Inverness.

Another potential capital project is a remote locker system for areas that are far from the library. People could order a book online and have it dropped off at the locker, then use their library card to access a particular locker to pick up the book, Borden said.

Other potential projects include book vending machines, MakerSpaces and new technology. The library has a healthy budget from the city, but “we still want to do more,” Borden said.

The first four foundation members selected were Library Board member Ruth Cole, past Library Board President Sara Rast, Mark Vines of McLeod Software and Peggy Darby, a Hoover resident who is the development director for Judson College.

To find out more about the foundation or to donate, visit the Hoover Library Foundation Facebook page or email give@hooverlibraryfoundation.org