Hoover Library film festival celebrates Stephen King horror classics

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Hoover Public Library will host All Hail the King, a one-day Stephen King film festival, on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Library Theatre.

The festival will feature three horror films adapted from King's work, beginning with "Pet Sematary" at 10:15 a.m. The 1989 film is rated R and runs 1 hour, 43 minutes.

"Misery" will follow at 1 p.m. The 1990 thriller, also rated R, runs 1 hour, 47 minutes.

The day will conclude with "The Shining" at 3:15 p.m. The 1980 film is rated R and runs 2 hours, 26 minutes.

The triple feature will explore recurring themes in King's work, including death, obsession, isolation and psychological horror.

The program is intended for ages 17 and older. For more information, visit events.hooverlibrary.org.