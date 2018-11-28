Hoover leaders meet with family of Hueytown man killed by Hoover police

× Expand E.J. Bradford and city leaders Emantic "E.J." Bradford, at left, was shot and killed by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. City leaders met with Bradford's family on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Top to bottom at right are Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis.

Officials with the city of Hoover on Tuesday night met with the family of the 21-year-old Hueytown man shot by Hoover police at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night, city officials said.

A statement issued by the city today said that Mayor Frank Brocato, police Chief Nick Derzis and Councilman Derrick Murphy sat down with the mother and father of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. and other loved ones just prior to a prayer vigil held in Bradford’s memory Tuesday night.

The mayor, police chief and Murphy “expressed their sincerest condolences and prayers to Mr. Bradford’s family on their loss,” the city’s statement said. “Chief Derzis acknowledged and apologized for the issuance of an inaccurate public statement in the wake of this tragedy that implied that Mr. Bradford was the suspected shooter. During the meeting, city officials answered any questions that they could.”

The statement from the city said city officials appreciate the Bradford family agreeing to sit down with them during this difficult time. “Our collective thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the Bradford family in the coming days as they begin the healing process.”

Bradford’s funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, the city of Hoover today also postponed the city’s Christmas tree lighting that had been scheduled for Thursday night. A statement from the city said the tree lighting was postponed “in respect of the loss of life and tragic events that occurred on Thanksgiving evening in our city.”

People upset about the shootings had threatened to protest at the tree lighting.

City officials said they continue to offer thoughts and prayers to Bradford’s family and others affected by the shootings at the mall.

“We want healing for the community, and we invite all persons of every faith to pray for the Bradford family and encourage all houses of worship to pray for God’s help in unifying our community,” the city’s statement said.