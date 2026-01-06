The Plaza at Riverchse seeks permission to add Dutch Bros. Coffee

× Expand Photo from Dutch Bros. Coffee website Dutch Bros. Coffee serves a variety of hot and cold beverages.

The owner of The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center is seeking approval from the city of Hoover to add a Dutch Bros. Coffee drive-through franchise location as a new outparcel in the parking lot of the shopping center.

The coffee shop would be located at 1855 Montgomery Highway in an area just to the south of the former Hunan Garden Chinese restaurant, which recently closed. It would take up about 142 parking spaces in the shopping center, but even after being built as currently proposed, the shopping center as a whole would still have 80 more parking spaces than required for the building square footage in the center, Hoover City Planner Mac Martin said.

The shopping center also still could meet the landscaping requirements for the center with the coffee shop in place as proposed, Martin said.

The owner of The Plaza at Riverchase, Hendon Urban Riverchase in Atlanta, originally had its request set to be heard by the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission this past Monday night, Jan. 5. However, there still are some issues to be resolved with the request, so the case was continued by the planning commission and will be considered again at the commission’s Feb. 2 meeting.

Dutch Bros. Coffee serves a variety of drinks, include various flavors of coffee, lattes, mochas, hot cocoa, shakes, energy drinks, tea, frozen treats, smoothies and sparking sodas, according to the company’s website. The shop also sells a limited number of snacks.

Dutch Bros. Coffee was started in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma as a pushcart by railroad tracks in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon. The first Dutch Bros. Coffee franchise opened in 2000 and quickly spread across the Northwest, according to the website.

Dutch Bros. as of the end of September had 1,081 locations across 24 states and had plans to reach 2,029 shops by 2029.