Hoover Invitational Marching Festival makes a comeback for 2021 season

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson. Members of the Hoover High School Marching Band stand at attention during the National Anthem before a game with Alpharetta High School on Aug. 27 at the Hoover Met.

The Hoover Invitational Marching Festival returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Oct. 23 after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19.

The marching band festival is organized by the Hoover High School band program and boosters and is open to bands of any size. As of mid-August, at least eight marching bands had registered to participate.

Festival organizers also have invited a university band to perform an exhibition show, and the band had tentatively agreed to come unless the time for its football game performance that day conflicts, Hoover High Band Director Ryan Fitchpatrick said.

Hoover High School’s 180-member competition marching band also will perform an exhibition at the festival, Fitchpatrick said.

Admission to the festival costs $10 for adults and children. Children ages 5 and younger get in free. Proceeds are used to support the band program at Hoover High.

Last year, instead of having its own competition, Hoover joined with five other band programs from the “over-the-mountain” community to hold a free exhibition show at the Hoover Met.

That allowed the band students from those schools to have a competition-like experience but with greater controls on crowd size to allow for more social distancing, Fitchpatrick said. Some local university music directors provided feedback for the bands on their performances.

The Hoover High band boosters were able to raise about $3,000 to $4,000 from concessions from that event, but that was not the primary reason for having it, Fitchpatrick said. The money raised helped offset about $14,000 of unbudgeted expenses related to COVID-19 mitigation for the Hoover High band, he said.

For more information about this year’s Hoover Invitational Marching Festival, go to hooverband.com.