Hoover Horror Picture Show brings 'Rocky Horror'-themed Halloween party to library

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Public Library

Hoover Public Library will host the Hoover Horror Picture Show on Friday, Oct. 30, from 7-10 p.m.

The event will feature a screening of the 1975 cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," along with prop bags and shadowcasting elements throughout the film.

Guests can also enter a costume contest for the title of most "Unconventional Conventionist" and visit a craft station designed to help complete costumes and other Halloween looks.

Food offerings will include a "Charcuterie Eddie Spready" and sweets inspired by the character Columbia.

The party is for ages 18 and older.