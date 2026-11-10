Hoover honors city veterans with 2026 'Salute to Service'

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Danielle Cater, the chief of staff for Jefferson County Commissioner Mike Bolin, stands at attention during the singing of the national anthem at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A large U.S. flag hangs outside the Finley Center at Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026, as the 2026 Salute to Service ceremony for veterans takes place inside. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson About 200 people attended the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Shades of Blue jazz band from Spain Park High School entertains the crowd at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 5 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A sign welcomes people to the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 6 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Retired Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Col. Alan Miller stand at attention during the national anthem at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 7 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis expresses appreciation to veterans at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 8 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A member of the Shades of Blue jazz band plays "Taps" as members of the Hoover Public Safety Honor Guard lower a U.S. flag at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 9 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Public Safety Honor Guard presents the colors at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 10 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover's 2026 Freedom Award winner, Glenn Ellis, fourth from left, and his family make their way through the breakfast line at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 11 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Col. Alan Miller, the chief assistant district attorney for Shelby County, serves as master of ceremonies at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 12 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis and City Administrator Brian Muenger sit on the podium at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 13 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson U.S. Army veteran Glen Ellis, left, joins other Army veterans in standing during the playing of the Army's anthem at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 14 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Veterans stand during the playing of their military anthem during the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 15 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Col. Alan Miller says some farewell remarks at the end of the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 16 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Administrator Brian Muenger calls out the names of city employees who are veterans at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 17 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis, right, presents a challenge coin to a city employee who is a veteran during the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 18 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derizs, right, poses with a city employee who is a veteran during the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 19 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson U.S. Army veteran Glenn Ellis, winner of the Hoover Area Chabmer of Commerce's 2026 Freedom Award, says a few remarks during the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 20 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the Hoover Public Safety Honor Guard fold a U.S. flag during the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 21 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson U.S. Army veteran Glenn Ellis, winner of the city of Hoover's 2026 Freedom Award, left, salutes the U.S. flag alongside retired Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni during the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 22 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2026 Freedom Award winner Glenn Miller, a U.S. Army veteran, is honored alongside retired Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni during the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 23 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the U.S. Marine Corps stand during the playing of the Marine Corps anthem at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 24 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police Capt. Daniel Lowe leads a prayer at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 25 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Shades of Blue jazz band from Spain Park High School entertains the crowd at the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. × 26 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Retired Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, recognizes the different branches of the military during the Hoover Salute to Service ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2026. Prev Next

About 200 people attended a “Salute to Service” ceremony at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Tuesday to celebrate the city’s military veterans.

This year, the city gave special honor to 68 employees of the city of Hoover who are veterans. Mayor Nick Derzis presented a challenge coin to each of them who were present.

“We’re proud to have you as part of the family,” Derzis told the veterans. “Thank you for your service, for your sacrifice and for your commitment to our country. We appreciate and value you.”

Derzis also made a special point to welcome representatives of the United States Coast Guard training center that opened on the former campus of Birmingham-Southern College this summer, as well as members of the U.S. Marine Corps who are conducting a Toys for Tots drive in conjunction with the city this Christmas holiday season.

He thanked every veteran for serving with courage, dedication and sacrifice and for helping preserve the freedoms Americans observe every day. “We can never fully repay you for your service, but we can always show gratitude and respect,” Derzis said.

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Col. Alan Miller, who is the chief assistant district attorney for Shelby County, served as master of ceremonies for the veterans’ ceremony and introduced Glenn Ellis, a U.S. Army veteran who in July was named the 2026 winner of the Freedom Award by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ellis served a full year in the Vietnam War in 1968 after being drafted in 1967. He had been trained to be a diesel mechanic for the Army, but when he got to Vietnam, they saw he had some college background and assigned him to payroll and finance, he said.

His camp was routinely under attack by rockets, mortars and missiles, and one day the hut next to him was struck, killing six sergeants, he said.

When Ellis returned from the war, he went back to Auburn University on the GI Bill and ended up with a business degree in 1972. He met his wife, Martha, and they got married in 1975 and this month are celebrating 51 years of marriage.

He spent his career at Southland International Trucks in Homewood, 20 years as chief financial officer and then vice president of operations, until he retired at 77. He still delivers trucks part-time on a commercial driver’s license he has held for decades.

Ellis thanked the city and Chamber of Commerce for for honoring him with the Freedom Award and said it is an honor to represent all the veterans in the city. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Read more about Ellis here.

Hoover police Capt. Daniel Lowe gave the invocation, thanking God for the United States of America and the freedoms its citizens are able to enjoy because of the sacrifices of each veteran who served their country bravely. He asked God to be with each family that has someone deployed around the world today, to bring them home safely and to bless city leaders as they continue to guide Hoover.

Colin Conner, the facilities manager in Hoover’s Building Services Department who served as a lance corporal in the Marine Corps, led the audience in the pledge of allegiance, and Matina Johnson, the fine arts manager at the Hoover Public Library, sang the national anthem.

The Shades of Blue jazz band from Spain Park High School provided music for the day, including a variety of patriotic tunes and the anthems for each of the branches of the U.S. military. Veterans from those branches stood as their anthem was played. A member of the Shades of Blue jazz band also played “Taps” as a U.S. flag was lowered and presented to Ellis.

Miller closed out the ceremony by thanking each veteran for their sacrifices.

“Your commitment has made a lasting difference and we are grateful,” he said. “We hope you know how much you’re appreciated not just this morning, but every single day.”