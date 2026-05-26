Hoover Historical Society to host community storytelling event

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Historical Society

The Hoover Historical Society will host a community storytelling event on Sunday, May 31, at 1:30 p.m. at First Christian Church Birmingham, 4954 Valleydale Road.

The free public event will feature local storytellers sharing true stories ranging from military experiences and childhood memories to humorous moments and lessons passed down through generations.

Organizers say the program is intended to celebrate storytelling as one of the oldest forms of human connection and preserve the tradition of sharing history and personal experiences through spoken word.

The event is geared toward seniors, families, church groups, homeschool students, history enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys storytelling and conversation. Audience participation also will be encouraged.

For more information about the event or the Hoover Historical Society, contact Jimmy Langley at 205-999-1318.