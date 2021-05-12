Hoover Historical Society to hold 2021 membership tea on May 16

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautification Board 2018 Beauty Awards Hoover Randle Home and Gardens The Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens in Hoover, Alabama

The Hoover Historical Society is holding its annual membership tea this Sunday, May 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens.

The event is designed as an annual gathering for the group and a chance for others in the general public to find out more information about the society, President Jim Langley said.

Those who come also will have an opportunity to tour the historic Hoover-Randle Home & Gardens and eat light refreshments. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed, the group said.

The Hoover Historical Society, founded in 1989, serves as the official archivist for the city of Hoover. The society’s goals are to increase knowledge of the history of Hoover, preserve and protect objects and documents of historical relevance and encourage the study of history as a discipline.

The society’s archives, located at the Hoover Public Safety Center, include records, relics, artifacts and other items of historical interest, and they are open for research.

The group also uses the folklore center at Bluff Park Elementary School, established in 1997, to teach young students about pioneer life in 1840s Alabama.

The society has about 250 members, Langley said. Annual dues are $10 per year for individuals, with leadership giving options of $50 and $100. Corporations pay $150 for membership.

Find out more about the Hoover Historical Society on the group's website: hooverhistoricalsociety.org