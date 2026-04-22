Hoover Historical Society to hold 2026 open house Sunday, April 26

× Expand Photo by Katie Turpen. 0614 Hale Joseph Home The Hale-Joseph Home was placed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage in 1994.

The Hoover Historical Society will hold its 2026 open house on Sunday, April 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hale-Joseph House at 2136 Bluff Road in Bluff Park.

Guests will have an opportunity to tour this private home, have light refreshments and listen to music by a jazz band ensemble from Hoover High School. The Hoover Historical Society also will recognize its 2026 scholarship recipients, and Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis is scheduled to install the organization’s 2026-27 officers at 3 p.m.

Society members may renew their membership at this event, and new members are welcome to join. Annual dues are $20 per person and $30 per couple. They can be paid by check or online via Paypal on the website hooverhistoricalsociety.org.

The Folklore Center on the Bluff Park Elementary School property across the street from the Hale-Joseph House also will be available for tours conducted by society members.

The Hoover Historical Society, founded in 1989 by Vadie Honea, serves as the official archivist for the city of Hoover. The society’s goals are to increase knowledge of the history of Hoover — preserving and protecting objects and documents of historical relevance and encouraging the study of history as a discipline. The society’s archive is open for research and collects records, relics, artifacts and other items of historical interest.

The society works with national, state, regional and local historical organizations and uses the Folklore Center, established 1997, to teach young students about pioneer life in 1840s Alabama.